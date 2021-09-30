CredAvenue raises USD 90 million in Series A equity funding round

Mumbai :





To date, it has facilitated transactions worth $9 billion through the platform, while engaging with 1,500+ institutional borrowers and 750+ investors, touching 1 million+ end retail borrowers. The funds raised will be utilised towards expanding product capabilities.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to CredAvenue on the transaction. CredAvenue is building infrastructure to power debt markets and offers solutions for discovery and execution across a wide range of products.