CredAvenue raises USD 90 million in Series A equity funding round

CredAvenue on Wednesday announced the closing of its first funding round of $90 million led by Sequoia Capital India and co-led by Lightspeed, TVS Capital Funds, Lightrock and others.
Mumbai: Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to CredAvenue on the transaction. CredAvenue is building infrastructure to power debt markets and offers solutions for discovery and execution across a wide range of products.
To date, it has facilitated transactions worth $9 billion through the platform, while engaging with 1,500+ institutional borrowers and 750+ investors, touching 1 million+ end retail borrowers. The funds raised will be utilised towards expanding product capabilities.
