LIC to appoint CFO before its mega IPO planned in 2021-22

State-backed Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) is seeking to appoint a chief financial officer, according to a notification on its website, ahead of an initial public offering slated before the end of the fiscal year.

New Delhi : The move to hire a CFO follows a decision to re-designate LIC’s top job to chief executive officer from chairman earlier this year. LIC is currently undergoing a valuation exercise for an IPO that could be India’s biggest ever as the government seeks to raise around Rs 90,000 crore by selling 5%-10% stake in the company by the end of the fiscal year that runs through March. Recently, government appointed ten investment banks to handle the offering.