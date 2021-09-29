BPCL accelerates focus on sustainable growth

New Delhi :

BPCL is exploring opportunities in biofuels, petchem, gas, electric mobility, consumer retail and digital transformation.





“In the years to come, BPCL has made aggressive investment plans. We shall be investing more than Rs 1 lakh crores at the group level majorly in enhancing petrochemical capacity and improving refining efficiencies (Rs 30,000 crore), gas proliferation (Rs 20,000 crore), upstream oil and gas exploration and production (Rs. 18,000 crore) and augmenting (fuel) marketing infrastructure (Rs 18,000 crore),” said, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL.





“The investment will help BPCL prepare for the future where conventional fuels and zero-carbon mobility in form of electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen will co-exist, while giving it the option to convert a greater degree of crude oil directly into high-value petrochemicals,” he said.





Bharat Petroleum is participating in new gas economy through its Gas SBU and its group companies. It is progressing with its CGD business in 37 Geographical Areas (Gas), including GAS JVs. Together these ventures are authorised to develop natural gas distribution across the country. So far BPCL have set up 1,393 Fuel Stations Fuel Stations and have planned 12 LNG stations, including 644 of it’s own.