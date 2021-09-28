TATA secures order for Chennai Ring Road Project

Chennai :

The six-laned project will have total length of 25.38 km which includes a 1.4km bridge over Buckingham Canal, and is targeted for completion in three years. There are 26 structures in the project which includes eight major bridges, eight minor bridges, two road-over-bridges, seven vehicle under pass/vehicle over pass and one interchange. It will also include 29.38 km of drains and 41.88 km of retaining wall.





Once completed, this project will reduce traffic congestion and travel time, while enhancing road safety and operational efficiency of highways. The overall quality of lives of citizens living in nearby communities will improve and economic growth will receive an impetus.





TATA Projects has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.





TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.





The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission and distribution systems, fully integrated rail and metro systems, commercial buildings and airports, chemical process plants, water and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.