Ampere and BLive to promote EV tourism

India is a treasure of hidden jewels of art, culture and rich heritage. Ampere and BLive have embarked on this unique journey of discovering the same in a clean and green way. Starting in Goa, BLive and Ampere will help showcase unseen undiscovered India explored on an Electric Scooter.





The energy efficient and reliable range of Ampere escooters will play significant role in promoting zero emission commutation, thus strengthening cause of responsible and sustainable tourism across popular travel destinations across India with BLive. Ampere is a choice for customers looking for cost-effective and environmentally friendly mobility options because the scooters can cover long distances in one single charge thus providing uninterrupted movement across tourist spots.