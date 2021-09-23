Over 3 Cr taxpayers successfully complete transactions: Infosys

Bangalore :

"Infosys is committed to making rapid progress in further streamlining end-user experience," said the company in a press note.





Over the last few weeks, the portal has seen steady increase in the usage with taxpayers' concerns being progressively addressed. Thus far over three crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions, the note said.





Even as the portal makes sustained progress with crores of taxpayers successfully performing transactions, the company said it acknowledges the difficulties some users continue to experience. It said that it is working expeditiously in collaboration with the Income Tax Department to further streamline end-user experience.





During September so far on average more than 15 lakh unique taxpayers have logged into the portal daily, and over 1.5 crore returns have been filed till date. Over 85 per cent of taxpayers who have filed their returns have also completed their e-verification, largely through Aadhaar OTP authentication, the note elaborated.





The portal is facilitating over 2.5 lakh returns filing on a daily basis and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing.





A majority of the statutory forms have also been made available online. Several critical statutory forms like 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35 as well as TDS Returns are being filed in large numbers, the note said.





More than 11.5 lakh statutory forms and over 8 lakh TDS returns have already been filed. Taxpayer services such as e-proceedings, response to notices and demands, e-PAN services, DSC registrations, and functionality for legal heir, have also been enabled. Over 16.6 lakh e-PANs have been allocated. 4.3 lakh DSC registrations and over 3.44 lakh e-proceeding responses to notices have also been completed, it said.





The press note further said even as it makes steady progress, Infosys recognizes the ongoing challenges faced by some users and has engaged with more than 1,200 taxpayers directly to better understand their concerns. The Company is focused on rapidly resolving these challenges while working closely with the Chartered Accountant community to ensure that a comprehensive set of user scenarios are supported and thoroughly tested before deployment, it said.





It further said, "Infosys remains committed to making rapid progress and has currently dedicated more than 750 resources to this project to complete significant portions of work, in collaboration with officials from the Income Tax Department.





"Infosys takes pride in partnering with the Government of India and continues to work closely with various departments to accelerate the digital evolution of the country's technology capabilities."





Infosys has also come under attack from the Panchajanya magazine after the statement of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The magazine called Infosys founder N.R. Narayanamurthy as an "anti-national". The statement created a huge controversy in the country.