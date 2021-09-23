Vistara to operate Delhi-Paris flight from November 7

New Delhi :

The airline will operate these flights as part of the bilateral 'transport bubble' agreement between India and France.





The airline will fly twice a week between the two cities -- on Wednesdays and Sundays.





"We are very pleased to commence flights to Paris, a step that reflects our commitment to growing our global network," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.





"These flights give us the opportunity to further build our presence in Europe and to present India's finest full-service carrier to the world," he added.





According to the airline, the Delhi-Paris route will be served by Vistara's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.