Equity indices trade gap up, realty stocks surge

Mumbai :

All sectoral indices were in the green zone with Nifty realty advancing by 5.3 per cent, PSU bank by 1.8 per cent and metal by 1.3 per cent. Among stocks, DLF Ltd jumped 9.1 per cent to Rs 403 per share while Godrej Properties moved up 8.1 per cent to Rs 2,108.65.





However, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Life traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares moved higher supported by some positive news from struggling developer China Evergrande Group.





Japan's Nikkei was down 0.67 per cent while Hong Kong shares climbed 0.69 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.43 per cent.