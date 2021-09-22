India’s first commercial data centre set up by Sify clocks 21 years

Chennai :

Sify Technologies expanded into the data centre business in the year 2000. Sify now operates 10 carrier-neutral Data Centres, currently offering more than 70 MW IT Power. Following the facility at Vashi, Sify followed up with larger capacities in Bangalore, Chennai, Airoli, Noida, Rabale, Hyderabad and Kolkata and aims to add 200 MW in the next 4 years. Through CloudCover, Sify also services a network of 49 data centres across India.





Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies, said “Sify was the first to foresee the scope for data centre as a business vertical in India and hence aggressively invested in the key markets. Today, the combined strength of our data centres and network connectivity puts us in an unbeatable position to drive digital transformation across the nation.”