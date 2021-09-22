CavinKare enters men’s personal grooming biz

Chennai :

“This foray into the men’s grooming category, which is expected to cross $1.2 billion by 2024, marks a significant step in the CavinKare 2.0 growth strategy. The pandemic has opened many opportunities for all industries, but it has been a game changer for the beauty and hygiene category”, CavinKare Director (FMCG) and CEO, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan said.





He said the company has witnessed an increased interest among the ‘’urban’’ male consumers for personal grooming products. “Hence we have used our strength, Research and Development, to develop an entire product line specifically curated to match the needs of urban male consumers,” he said in a release.





Under the BIKER’S brand, the company launched 2-in-1 shampoo conditioners, beard oil, beard cream and shower gel to satiate the needs of the urban male. “With an avid interest from men towards personal grooming products, the brand will offer head-to-toe solutions for all the damages caused due to long commute and stress,” it said.





The company unveiled its first range of products in the shampoo category, which will hit the markets in Tamil Nadu from Tuesday.





The bottle has been designed like a motorcycle handlebar to resonate the target consumer and product would be available across retail outlets, kirana stores and select e-commerce portals.





Under its 2.0 growth strategy, CavinKare has drawn up aggressive expansion plans, besides planning to garner group revenues of Rs 5,000 crore in 3-5 years.