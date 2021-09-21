Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles

Mumbai :

The effective price hike in the range of two per cent will be implemented basis the model and the variant of the vehicle, it said in a statement on Tuesday.





"The continued rise in the cost of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates the company to pass on a part of it through increase in price of the products," said the company. "The company has further strived to minimise the increase in the price by absorbing a certain portion of the cost at various levels of manufacturing. Further, Tata Motors continues the efforts to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership for its customers and fleet owners."





