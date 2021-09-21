India to resume export of surplus Covid vaccines in October-December quarter: Mandaviya

New Delhi :

Addressing the media, the minister said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the coming quarter from October-December.





The cumulative doses administered so far across the country has crossed 81.7 crore.





The government had stopped export of COVID-19 vaccines after the second wave of the pandemic hit the country in April this year.





Asserting that vaccination of our own citizens remains the government''s topmost priority, Mandaviya said, "India will be resuming export of COVID-19 vaccines under Vaccine Maitri in order to fulfil the commitment of India towards COVAX in line with our motto of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam''."





The surplus supply of vaccines will be used to fulfil India''s commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19, he said.





COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO.





Highlighting the importance of indigenous research and production of Covid vaccines in India, Mandaviya said that it is due to the relentless efforts and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India was simultaneously undertaking research and production of Covid vaccines in such a big way.





India''s vaccination drive has been a role model for the world and it is marching ahead with great speed, he said.





Talking about the expected production and supply trends in the coming months, he said that more than 30 crore doses will be produced in October and more than 100 crores in the coming quarter.





India on Friday administered a record number of over 2.50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s 71st birthday.





The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on September 6, August 31 and August 27.





India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the ministry.





The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said.





It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7.





It then took just 11 days to reach 80 crore from 70 crore.





According to official sources, over 22 per cent of India''s eligible population have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 65 per cent have got at least one dose.