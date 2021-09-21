Kotak Mahindra Bank scoops 9.9 pc stake in KFin Tech for Rs 310 cr

Mumbai :

KFin is an investor and issuer serving platform which provides financial technology solutions across asset classes like mutual funds, alternatives, insurance, and pension. It serves 25 mutual funds and has a 35 per cent share in equity assets under management.





Kotak Mahindra Bank’s JMD Dipak Gupta said the investment is in line with the private sector lender’’s stated strategy of making minority investments in businesses which are professionally managed and have deep client entrenchment.





“As a platform of choice for asset managers, investors and corporates, we believe KFin is well-positioned to continue growing its market position,” Gupta said, adding the bet will create long-term value for its stakeholders.





KFin’s chairman MV Nair said: “With Kotak Mahindra Bank’s support, along with the continued support of General Atlantic, an existing shareholder of KFin, we shall be able to achieve greater heights in our technology, business processes, leadership depth and governance.”





KFin’s chief executive Sreekanth Nadella said “We believe this investment shall serve as a strong foundation for KFin to build next generation techfin solutions for financial infrastructure institutions.”