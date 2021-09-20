Amazon adds 3 Indic languages to nurture sellers

Chennai :

The move comes ahead of the festive season and will benefit thousands of existing Amazon sellers, many potential and new sellers from markets across tiers to run their business on Amazon.in marketplace in a language of their choice and preference, a statement said.





With this launch, Amazon.in now allows sellers to manage their online business in eight languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and English.





Using any of the regional languages, sellers can do everything from registering as an Amazon seller for the first time, to managing orders, inventory and accessing performance metrics all in the language of their preference, the statement said.





Amazon has about 8.5 lakh sellers on its marketplace in India.