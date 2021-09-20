EV maker to invest Rs 150 cr as capex

Electric vehicle maker WardWizard Innovations & Mobility plans to invest Rs 150 crore in the business in the next six months as it looks to ramp up technology and infrastructure, among others, to meet the increased demand, a top company official has said.
Chennai:
The Vadodra-based manufacturer sells its e-scooters and bikes under the "Joy e-bike" brand, which include five high-speed vehicles and five in the low-speed category.
The company saw its vehicle sales surging by a record 435 per cent to 2001 units in August over 374 units in the same period year-ago.
The company will foray into more segments than products, including an e-rickshaw in the passenger segment and an e-four-wheeler, according to the official.
"For the last four years, we have been investing around Rs 250-275 crore every year. Seeing the demand in the next 1-2 years, we are likely to invest around Rs 150 crore in the coming six months, which we will be utilised in ramping up our technology, infrastructure and higher localisation,: Yatin Gupte, Chairman and MD, WardWizard Innovations & Mobility said.
He said 50 pc of funds may be raised from the market and the rest from promoters.
