Covid might shift India's growth model

New Delhi :

In its Ecoscope report, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said: "With Covid-19 hurting India's 'Household' (HH) and 'Government' sectors adversely, the continuity of strong consumption growth is in question."





"On the contrary, with listed companies' financial positions improving and an uptick in household investments in the Real Estate sector (called physical savings), the narrative of investment-led recovery is gaining momentum."





The report prescribed that various economic participants - households, governments, listed companies, and unlisted corporates -- increase their fixed asset investments in the immediate future based on their financial position.





At present, the listed and unlisted corporate sector accounts for only about half of total investments in India.





The 'HH' sector including unincorporated enterprises accounts for 35-40 percent of India's investments, while the remaining 12-13 percent is contributed by the center and states governments.





Besides, the report cited that the demand environment is expected to remain subdued due to the weak financial position of 'HH' and the government sector.





"Despite household investments picking up strongly in 2HFY21, given that Indian households bore the maximum brunt of Covid-led losses in CY20 (and CY21), we believe household spending would remain subdued over the next few years."





It further pointed out that unless 'HH', 'Unlisted Corporate', and government sectors can improve their financial positions -- leading to a demand uptick -- a strong revival in investments seems challenging.