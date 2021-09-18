GoFrugal expands to Tier 2 location Madurai

Chennai :

The company currently has employee strength of 90. It aims to grow its’ talent pool to 150 in the region.





With an existing customer base of 2000+ SMBs in the town, GoFrugal aspires to maximise digitisation of retail businesses in Madurai as advanced as contemporaries in Tier 1 cities through simplified solutions.





“For all the problems the pandemic has caused, it has also presented us with new opportunities to go rural and grow more rural. Apart from the enormous amount of talent in tier 2 market, we also witnessed small towns having a large share of aspirational businessmen who long for our hand-holding and digital support,” said Kumar Vembu, CEO and Founder, GoFrugal.