Ather Energy flags retail presence in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

The Ather 450X, one of India’s quickest and smartest scooters, alongside the Ather 450 Plus will be available to test ride and purchase at Ather Space. This is Ather Energy’s third experience centre in TN after Chennai and Tiruchy.





Ather Energy’s factory in Hosur is supported by the state under its EV Policy. It began operations in Chennai in 2019 and has an active community of Ather owners there.





Earlier this year, Ather expanded its presence across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Tiruchy, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Indore, and Nashik.





The ex-showroom price post the Fame II revision for the Ather 450X is Rs 146,296 and Rs 127,286 for the Ather 450 Plus in Coimbatore.