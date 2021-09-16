Vodafone Idea shares zoom nearly 28 pc after reforms announcement

New Delhi :

The stock zoomed 25.98 percent to close at Rs 11.25 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 28.44 percent to Rs 11.47.





At the NSE, it rallied 27.93 percent to close at Rs 11.45.





Vodafone Idea had gained 2.76 percent in the previous trade also.





''The Union Cabinet approved reforms in the telecom sector both near and medium-term which should improve the outlook for all the players in the sector. While the moratorium ensures the survivability of VIL in the near to medium term, we believe even Bharti and Jio would benefit from this decision.





"Bharti's cash flows are likely to further improve, while Jio can increase its focus on its customer acquisition strategy without the overhang of a regulatory nudge to hike tariffs at present,'' according to a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited.





Bharti Airtel rose 2.52 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 743.90 during the day on BSE but later gave up all the gains to close at Rs 718.15, lower by 1.02 percent. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a big-bang relief package for the stressed telecom sector that includes a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid, and 100 percent foreign investment through the automatic route.





The measures, aimed at providing relief to companies such as Vodafone Idea that have to pay thousands of crores in un-provisioned past statutory dues, also include the scrapping of Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) for airwaves acquired in future spectrum auctions.