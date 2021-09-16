Mitsogo sets up new office in Chennai

Mitsogo Inc., a provider of Unified Endpoint Management and security solutions has announced its new office in Chennai.
Chennai: Headquartered in San Francisco, California, it is on an expansion mode and plans to make the city a key hub, owing to its vast talent pool. This will be their second office in India, with the first in Kochi, where they already have 250+ employees, of which a major part is for product development. Mitsogo plans to hire fresh talent from 250 colleges from across the country, including NITs and IITs. This major recruitment drive is aimed at reaching out to 25,000+ students, across TN, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh through an online testing platform. The total team strength in Chennai is expected to go up to 300 in the next few months.
