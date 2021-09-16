DealShare to invest USD 100 mn for expansion

New Delhi :

The company, which had recently raised USD 144 million from Tiger Global, WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation and others, also announced its formal launch in Delhi-NCR.





“We plan to invest $100 million over the next six months - majorly in rapidly scaling operational capabilities, social virality and gamification led demand generation, AI-driven product and technology capabilities, strengthening sourcing network and aggressive hiring across various functions to scale rapidly,” DealShare founder and CEO Vineet Rao said.





Despite the COVID-19 induced harsh conditions, the company’s customer base has grown significantly, and it is currently at a GMV (gross merchandise value) run rate of $400 million, he added. “Currently, we are present in almost 900 pin codes across 5 states and over 45 cities. By the end of the year, we will hit a GMV ARR (annual run rate) of over $1 bn, covering more than 100 cities across 10 states,” Rao said.