Nation still remains a top draw for FDI: Survey

A large proportion of international business leaders remain confident in India’s short- and long-term prospects and are readying plans to make additional and first-time investments in the country, it said.





“The survey, which questioned 1,200 business leaders of multinational corporations in the US, UK, Japan and Singapore, found that India remains an attractive destination for investments, scoring highly for its skilled workforce and prospects for economic growth,” the survey - India’s FDI Opportunity - said.





India can target attracting greater FDI into seven capital-intensive sectors - textile and apparel, food processing, electronics, pharmaceuticals, vehicles and parts, chemicals and capital goods - that have contributed $181 billion of merchandise exports in 2020-21, it added.





These seven sectors have the necessary potential, opportunity, and capability to show quick results and set a global precedent, it noted. It also said more business leaders, especially in Japan, are making investments in India for access to the domestic market rather than using India as a springboard for exports.