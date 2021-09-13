KYC frauds: RBI cautions public not to share account details, passwords with unidentified agencies

Mumbai :

In a release, the RBI said it has been receiving complaints/reports about customers falling prey to frauds being perpetrated in the name of KYC updation. ''The usual modus operandi in such cases include receipt of unsolicited communication, such as calls, SMSs, emails, etc., by customer urging him/her to share certain personal details, account/login details/ card information, PIN, OTP, etc. or install some unauthorized/ unverified application for KYC updation using a link provided in the communication,'' it said. Such communications are also reported to carry threats of account freeze, block, or closure. Once the customer shares information over call/message/unauthorized application, fraudsters get access to his/her account, the central bank noted.





''Members of the public are hereby cautioned not to share account login details, personal information, copies of KYC documents, card information, PIN, password, OTP, etc. with unidentified persons or agencies,'' RBI said. Also, such details should not be shared through unverified or unauthorized websites or applications. In case they receive any such requests, customers should get in touch with their bank. The RBI further said that while the Regulated Entities (REs) are required to undertake periodic updation of KYC, this process has been simplified to a large extent. REs have also been advised that in respect of customer accounts where periodic updation of KYC is due, no restrictions on operations of such accounts shall be imposed till December 31, 2021, for this reason alone, unless warranted under instructions of any regulator, enforcement agency, or court of law.



