Kotak arm invests Rs 1,000 cr in TVS family's logistics biz

Mumbai :

Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) has invested Rs 200 crore in TVS Supply Chain Solutions and has provided a Rs 800 crore finance to TS Rajam Rubbers Private Ltd through a non-convertible debentures route. The loan will help TVS SCS promoter R Dinesh acquire Canadian pension fund CDPQ''s stake in TVS SCS, an official statement said.





“The investments will help the TVS family consolidate their holdings in TVS SCS,” it said.





“We are delighted to support the TVS group and R Dinesh in consolidating their ownership in a valuable and high growth technology led business,” Srini Sriniwasan, managing director at KSSF''s parent Kotak Investment Advisors, said.





KSSF''s chief executive Eshwar Karra said the investment is in line with its objective of participating in growth-oriented businesses and partnering with industry leaders by offering “customised solutions to fit the needs of each business” and creating a win-win for all.





The fund is registered as an alternate investment fund with the Sebi and currently manages a USD 1 billion fund with a mandate to invest in special situations, credit and distressed space domestically.