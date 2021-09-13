Set of ‘Bored Ape’ NFTs sells for 24.4 mn USD in Sotheby’s e-auction

A set of 107 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing images of cartoon apes sold for $24.4 million in an online sale at Sotheby’s auction house last week, as the market for the niche crypto asset continues to heat up.

London : The images were part of the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” collection of NFTs - a set of 10,000 computer generated cartoon apes, made by the US-based company Yuga Labs. Owners of the ape NFTs become members of an online club. An NFT is a digital asset that uses blockchain technology to record who owns a digital object such as an image, video or in-game item. While anyone can view the asset in question, only the buyer can say they are the “official” owner.