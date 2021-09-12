Rs 20 lakh fine on 2 telecom service providers for damaging roads in Greater Noida

New Delhi :

Residents were facing a lot of trouble due to the broken roads and had repeatedly complained about it to the local Greater Noida Authority, it stated. ''Telecom service providers Reliance Digital Company and Airtel's local vendor Telesonic Network were laying optical fibre along the roads in sectors Beta 1 and Beta 2 of Greater Noida to further improve their mobile and broadband network. Because of the work, the roads had got damaged and the upset residents had complained about it to the authority,'' the Greater Noida Authority said.





''The companies were not even getting the roads repaired. On instructions of the authority's CEO Narendra Bhooshan, the Commercial Department has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh each on Jio Digital Company and Airtel's local vendor Telesonic Network,'' it said in the statement.





The two firms could not be contacted immediately for their response.





The firms have been asked to remit the fine amount within 15 days, failing which legal action would be initiated against them, the authority said. Till then, the authority has asked the service providers to stop laying the optical fibre and ensure that the roads are repaired completely and brought back to original form, according to the statement.