TVS Motor launches Apache model for Nepal market

TVS Motor Company has introduced its new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) motorcycle with innovative segment-first features in Nepal.
Chennai: R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been a testament to our commitment to delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts across the globe. In line with this ethos, we are excitedto introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, which offers key segment-first features and technologies, which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight in Nepal.” Shahil Agrawal, MD, Jagdamba Motors , said, “The customers of Nepal have always responded positively to the race machine proposition of TVS Apache series. ”
