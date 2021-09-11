Schwing Stetter launches self-loading mixer for infra work

Schwing Stetter India, manufacturers of concreting and construction equipment across the country, has unveiled their self-loading mixer – SLM 4600, a flagship model.

Chennai : Adding to its existing range of SLMs, the new model will cater to higher output requirement of concrete batching, mixing and placing in the urban development segment. The SLM range of equipment are being rolled out from its global manufacturing hub, at Cheyyar, near here. VG Sakthikumar, MD, Schwing Stetter India, said “Schwing is the first Construction Equipment Manufacturing company in India to launch a product in this segment and has been designed for the global market. With the Centre giving more push to Infrastructure projects and focusing in North – Eastern states, it is more appropriate to launch the SLM in Guwahati.”