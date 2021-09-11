July industrial production rises over 11 pc YoY

Low base effect, along with rising demand pushed India’s industrial output higher by 11.50 per cent, on a year-on-year basis.

Representative image

New Delhi : The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for July rose by over 11 per cent from a decline of 10.5 per cent reported for the like month a year ago. Last year, while the country observed a full-fledged lockdown, the same was partially imposed across different regions of the country. But, the production rate was flat on a sequential basis. “For the month of July 2021, the ‘Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production’ with base 2011-12 stands at 131.4,” the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said. “The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for July 2021 stand at 104.6, 130.9, and 184.7, respectively.”