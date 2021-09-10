BHEL Bengaluru unit gets new data centre

Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey has inaugurated a modern, state-of-the-art data centre at BHEL’s Electronics Division in Bengaluru.

New Delhi : Established to commemorate India’s celebration of ‘’Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’’ and as a step in BHEL’s digital transformation journey, the data centre at Electronics Division (EDN) encompasses the data centres of all the three Bengaluru-based units of BHEL, namely Solar Business Division (SBD), Industrial Systems Group (ISG), as well as EDN, a statement said. The facilities at these three units have been brought together and co-located in one place leading to optimisation of IT infrastructure, better data security and reduction in operating cost. The connectivity to SBD and ISG, located about 12 kms from EDN, is provided through high-speed multi-protocol label switching for increasing the speed and also to control the flow of network traffic.