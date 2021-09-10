Mercedes-Benz India expands EV EQC’s retail footprint

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India has expanded the retail footprint of its EV EQC on the back of healthy demand.

New Delhi : The EV will now be retailed in all the Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country under the ‘Phase II’ expansion strategy. The EQC launched in 2020 was until now available in six select cities across 14 locations, as part of the Phase 1 launch plan. Mercedes-Benz India has also re-opened bookings for the next batch of EQCs. Martin Schwenk, MD-CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said “with growing demand for EQC, we are now expanding our EV penetration to 50 Indian cities, covering our entire retail network spread. This decision will enable more customers across Indian cities to own the EQC and join the transition to luxury e-mobility”