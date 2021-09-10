Greaves Cotton forays into multi-brand EV retail, to set up first outlet in Bengaluru

Diversified group Greaves Cotton on Thursday said it is venturing into the multi-brand electric vehicle retail segment, and the first such outlet will come up in Bengaluru soon.

Mumbai : Introduced under the brand name AutoEVMart, the platform serves as a marketplace for all EV products in the country - offering two and three-wheelers, bicycles along with charging solutions and spares, among others, Greaves Cotton MD-Group CEO Nagesh Basavanhalli said.



Greaves mobility business comprises Ampere Electric, which caters to both two-wheeler (e-scooter including high-speed scooter) and three-wheeler (e-rickshaw, e-auto and e-loader) segments.



Within e-three wheelers, the company has a presence in e-rickshaws under the ELE brand and e-autos under the MLR brand.



Between Ampere Electric and Greaves, there are more than 600 retail stores in over 400 cities.



“These will be the first of its kind multi-brand retail stores for cleantech or electric mobility. We want to give the consumers a one-stop shop for EVs where they can choose from several electric brands in one place.



“AutoEVmart is part of our larger strategy to create an EV ecosystem, which is built on wider choice, convenience and unique experience to consumers,” Basavanhalli said.



The company is planning to set up its first EV retail store in Bengaluru.



“We will start first with Bangalore, which has come as an obvious choice for the city being more or less the EV capital of India. We will gauge the response from the first outlet and then will go to the other major EV cities in the country. Our multi-brand service (under Greaves Care) a couple of years ago got us good response. So, we will move to other parts of the country as well based on response,” he said.