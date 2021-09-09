Brand WazirX bets big on NFT enthusiasts

Chennai :

Pioneering the NFT segment in India and S Asia, it provides a credible space for creators and collectors to acquire and trade unique and exclusive artwork. Currently in the beta phase, a total of 3,208 NFTs have been minted on the platform, off which 1,068 were sold via fixed price model and 204 via auction model, a release said.





WazirX NFT marketplace recently rolled out the auction feature through Ritviz and Nucleya collaboration, which has been a total game-changer in the NFT space. Blockchain-based auctions are a worldwide affair which opens up these creators to the international market. From this point onwards, the marketplace is entering into its secondary phase. With newer features being introduced to the marketplace, we see more creators and collectors jumping on the bandwagon. WazirX NFT opens up a plethora of prospects, and that is why it can be an exciting invitation to get the first shot at such an incredible opportunity.





In the secondary phase, WazirX NFt marketplace will commemorate the first 1,000 sold NFTs on the platform and these creators will be earning a badge against their profiles. Through this badge, it aims to celebrate artworks that created history in this segment. Additionally, the secondary market allows secondary sale royalty rights to the original creator of the NFT art, which is one way to earn passively as an NFT artist.





Home to 323 creators, the platform is developing unique cases by hosting digital collectibles from some of India’s leading artists including Prasad Bhat, Satish Acharya, Priya Malik, Ishita Banerjee. It also hosted India’s first Augmented Reality (AR) + NFT Art Gallery Exhibition by Sneha Chakraborty. The platform also saw participation from brands like Sunburn and RitvizXNucleya.



