TVS Motor, ETG to expand biz in S Africa

Chennai :

TVS Motor Company ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.





ETGL, a division of ETG (Export Trading Group) – a global conglomerate present in 48 countries with expertise across industries, will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership.





The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.





R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “South Africa is an important market for us, and ETGL’s extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner.”