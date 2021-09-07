Dr Reddy's launches Minoxidil for treatment of female pattern hair loss in India

New Delhi :

The company has launched prescription drug Minoxidil topical solution USP 2 per cent and 5 per cent for the treatment of female pattern hair loss. The company will sell its products under the brand names Mintop 2 per cent and Mintop Eva 5 per cent, respectively, Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.





The launch follows the first-ever approval of the additional indication by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (COSCO) in India for the use of the product for the treatment of female pattern hair loss (FPHL), it added.





Minoxidil topical solution has been approved in India for the treatment of alopecia in men (male pattern baldness), the filing said.





''This marks the first-ever approval given to a first-line treatment option for female pattern hair loss, and truly fulfils a hitherto unmet need,'' Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO (Branded Markets- India and Emerging Markets) M V Ramana said.





The company's Minoxidil topical solution for women will be widely available in the country, and through this launch, ''we hope to bring relief and comfort to patients diagnosed with FPHL in India'', he added.





Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday fell 0.82 per cent to close at Rs 4,875 per scrip on the BSE.