As a start-up hotspot, Switzerland beckons desi entrepreneurs

New Delhi :

A statement from the Swiss government said, the European nation’s top-decision making body, the Federal Council, had asked the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) to examine Switzerland’s start-up ecosystem, following which it has found that while this ecosystem is generally in good shape, there is room for improvement in a number of areas, namely technology transfer, internationalisation, access to skilled labour and financing.





The Federal Council has now tasked the EAER and the Federal Department of Justice and Police to examine further measures in these areas in greater detail and the findings are expected to be presented in June 2022.





Noting that start-ups play an increasingly important role in a country’s innovative strength, the Swiss government said the startups make a significant contribution to harnessing the innovation potential resulting from research and also play an important role in the development and application of new technological innovations.





With India becoming a major hub of entrepreneurs seeking to tap the startup route, experts said Switzerland can emerge as a major destination for Indians looking to set up their new enterprises in a global financial centre.