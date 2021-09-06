Livspace targets 350 million dollars annual revenue run rate in two years

New Delhi :

Home interiors and renovation platform Livspace aims to log $350 million (around Rs 2,555 crore) in annual revenue run rate in the next two years as it expands its presence across Asia Pacific, Australia and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.





The Bengaluru-based firm, which has raised $200 million from Swiss investment firm Kharis Capital, Bessemer Ventures and others, is also looking at achieving the break-even in the next 15 months.





“Despite the continuing disruptions, Livspace has succeeded in bringing together a highly fragmented home interiors market in India. Through a robust marketplace based model, we have created a strong value-based business helping homeowners, vendors and designers alike,” said Ramakant Sharma , co-founder and COO, Livspace. He added the India operations achieved break-even in March this year, and the company aims to break-even across business in the next 15 months.





“We are also setting out to achieve a $350 million annual revenue run rate in the next two years,” he stated.