Expecting inclusive govt in Afghan: Blinken

Washington :

“As we’ve said and as countries around the world have said, there is an expectation that any government that emerges now will have some real inclusivity, and that it will have non-Talibs in it who are representative of different communities and different interests in Afghanistan,” Blinken told reporters at a news conference.





The Taliban is expected to soon announce the formation of a new government after the takeover of the country last month.





“We will see what, in fact, emerges, but I have to tell you that as important as what the government looks like is, more important still is what any government does. And that’s what we’re really looking at. We’re looking at what actions, what policies any new Afghan government pursues. That’s what matters the most,” he said.





The US to admit over 50,000 evacuated Afghans





At least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted into US after he fall of Kabul to help people who aided the American war effort.