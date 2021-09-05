Declassify documents on Sept 11 attacks: US Prez

Washington :

President Joe Biden has directed the declassification of certain documents related to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a supportive gesture to victims’ families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government.





The order, coming little more than a week before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is a significant moment in a year-long tussle between the government and the families over what classified information about the run-up to the attacks could be made public.





That conflict was on display last month when many relatives, survivors, and first responders came out against Biden’s participation in 9/11 memorial events if the documents remained classified.





Biden said on Friday that he was making good on a campaign commitment by ordering the declassification review.