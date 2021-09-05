‘Google locks Afghan accounts’

Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Washington:
In the weeks since the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric and Afghan payroll databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies.
On Friday, Alphabet’s Google said the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and “taking temporary actions to secure accounts.”
