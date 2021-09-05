17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul

Kabul :

At least 17 people were killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul, news agencies said on Saturday after Taliban sources said their fighters had seized control of Panjshir, the last province in Afghanistan holding out against the Islamist group.





The Shamshad news agency said, “aerial shooting” in Kabul on Friday killed 17 people and wounded 41. Tolo news agency gave a similar death count.