Leaked papers reveal ops planned for Queen’s funeral

London :

Details of what will happen under the codename “Operation London Bridge” were leaked to US-headquartered news organisation, Politico, which reports that officials will refer to the day the Queen dies as “D Day”.





The 95-year-old monarch, the longest-serving in British history, is to be buried 10 days after she dies and her son and heir, Prince Charles, will embark on a tour of the UK before the burial is held.