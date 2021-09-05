Leaked papers reveal ops planned for Queen’s funeral

Leaked documents have revealed for the first time on Friday the extent of the huge operation that will be launched in the hours and days after Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies.
London:
Details of what will happen under the codename “Operation London Bridge” were leaked to US-headquartered news organisation, Politico, which reports that officials will refer to the day the Queen dies as “D Day”.
The 95-year-old monarch, the longest-serving in British history, is to be buried 10 days after she dies and her son and heir, Prince Charles, will embark on a tour of the UK before the burial is held.
Conversations