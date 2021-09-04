CBDT refunds over Rs 67,401 cr between April 1 to August 16 to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers

New Delhi :

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 67,401 crore to more than 23.99 lakh taxpayers between 1 April 2021 to 30 August 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 16,373 crore have been issued in 22,61,918 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 51,029 crore have been issued in 1,37,327 cases," Income Tax India tweeted. Earlier, on August 21, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of over Rs 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16.