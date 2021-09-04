HDFC Life to acquire Exide Life Insurance

New Delhi :

“The board of directors approved the transaction involving the sale of Exide Life Insurance to HDFC Life,” HDFC Life said in a release. HDFC Life will acquire 100 per cent stake in Exide Life Insurance from Exide Industries via issuance of 8,70,22,222 shares at an issue price of Rs 685 per share and a cash payout of Rs 726 crore aggregating to Rs 6,687 crore.