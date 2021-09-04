Tata Motors opens 70 new sales outlets in South

New Delhi :

Tata Motors on Friday inaugurated 70 new sales outlets across South India in one go, as part of its retail acceleration strategy.





Spread across 53 cities, the news outlets have been strategically mapped to key emerging markets of the Southern region, Tata Motors said. The showrooms will house the ’New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicles portfolio, it added.





With the addition of new showrooms, Tata Motors’ network in Southern India (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala) will be 272 and the retail footprint in India will grow to 980. “Southern India contributes to 28 percent of the total Industry volumes and hence it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets.





“With a 12.1 percent market share in Southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (VP, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care) Rajan Amba said. The launch of the 70 new sales outlets is part of the aggressive retail expansion plans in India, he added.





In FY21, the company’s PV business registered its highest-ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69 percent as compared with FY20.