The Chennai Angels backs diaper brand Bumberry

Chennai :

With participation from Bumberry’s existing investors Konglo and Kerala Angels, the total investment stands at Rs 3.11 cr. Bumberry is the first company to introduce cloth diapers in India. They were also the first in this space to get registered on Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce sites. Bumberry also manufactures cloth diapers for adults.





The Chennai Angels, Investment Director, Chandu Nair, Entrepreneur-Advisor, said, “Bumberry designs, makes and sells cloth diapers that are functionally similar to disposable diapers but are also washable and hence reusable. This makes them considerably cheaper to use than disposable diapers over the 3-year diapering age of a baby. This segment seeks both convenience and affordability. There is a great opportunity for niche Indian brands to capitalise on the growing domestic consumption for products and services. Bumberry has the potential to be an exciting D2C brand in the baby-oriented segment.”