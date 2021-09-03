Tata Realty buys 8L sft office bldg in Mumbai, Actis’ stake in the project

New Delhi :

The company did not disclose the deal value at which Actis has been given exit from this project.TRIL has bought entire equity share held by Actis TREIT Holdings No 2 (Singapore) Pvt Ltd (Actis TREIT 2) and 416 listed NCDs held by Actis TREIT Holdings No 1 (Singapore) Pvt Ltd in TRIL IT4 Pvt Ltd in an all-cash deal, a company statement said.





TRIL IT4 is part of a joint venture between Tata Realty and Actis that invests in and develops new generation offices in established commercial markets across the country’s major cities.





A securities purchase agreement was executed between all the parties. Post the transaction, TRIL now owns 100 per cent stake in TRIL IT4 Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates an IT building, located in the established micro market of Malad, Mumbai.





TRIL IT4 is a 0.8 million sq ft completed IT building leased to marquee tenants, largely from the technology and BFSI sectors. TRIL IT4 is now called Intellion Square, Goregaon, Mumbai.





“We remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthen our commercial portfolio. This transaction is a testament to our confidence in the Indian commercial real estate sector. This deal is in line with our endeavour and expansion strategy for our commercial portfolio,” Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, TRIL said. TRIL and Actis have a long standing platform-level partnership with investments across multiple assets.





“Actis’ joint venture with Tata Realty has delivered its first successful exit at a time of significant short-term disruption but where strong long-term fundamentals in the Indian office market still exist,” said Ashish Singh, Partner in the Asia Real Estate team at Actis.





TRIL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons and is one of the leading real estate development companies in India with a portfolio of over 50 projects across 15 cities. Tata Realty has developed over 15 million sq ft of commercial projects and has around 12 million sq ft of projects under development & planning.





Actis is a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure. It has raised $19 billion since inception.