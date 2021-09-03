AppsForBharat raises USD 10 mn via Elevation Capital

New Delhi :

The series A round also saw participation from existing investors, Sequoia Capital India and BEENEXT as well as Matrix Partners India, a statement said. Angel investors like Scott Schleifer (Tiger Global Partner), Saurabh Gupta (DST Global Managing Partner), Ankush Sachdeva, ShareChat co-founders Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh, Utsav Somani (iSeed Partner), Anshumani Ruddra (Google Group Product Manager), Meesho co-founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, and Cred founder Kunal Shah also participated, it added.





The company will use the funds raised for creating content IPs, building the product, and hiring talent across the product, data and engineering verticals, the statement said. The company had secured USD 4 million in seed funding in April this year from Sequoia Capital India, BEENEXT, and WEH Ventures. Founded in November 2020 by Prashant Sachan, AppsForBharat aims to build a spiritual-tech company, which specifically addresses the underserved digital and spiritual needs of the Indian population.





It will include products that offer spiritual, devotional, well-being, and meditation-related tools, communities, and services.





Sachan had previously co-founded Trell, a lifestyle-content- community-commerce platform.