Exports up 45 pc to USD 33.14 bn in Aug

New Delhi :

The exports during April-August 2021 stood at USD 163.67 billion, an increase of 66.92 per cent over USD 98.05 billion in the same period a year ago, the data showed.





Imports in August rose 51.47 per cent to USD 47.01 billion, as against USD 31.03 billion in the corresponding month of 2020.





Imports during April-August this fiscal rose by 81.75 per cent to USD 219.54 billion.





The trade deficit in August 2021 was USD 13.87 billion, compared to USD 8.2 billion in the year-ago period.