DoT makes use of imported components in 25 telecom products eligible for public procurement

New Delhi :

The notification enables companies making telecom products to import components in public procurement projects of Bharatnet, BSNL, Railways etc in compliance with Public Procurement (preference to Make in India) order, 2017.





"...it is hereby clarified that if printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and testing from imported/domestically manufactured parts and components using surface mount technology process is done in India then imported/domestically manufactured parts and components will be qualified for the purpose of local content," the notification dated August 31 said.





Foreign vendors Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco etc in the past have demanded that they should be treated at par with domestic telecom gear makers.





"This shall be reviewed when the semiconductor fab (electronic chip plant) in India is operational," the notification said.





As on date, all electronic and telecom device makers import electronic chips that are used in their product.





Tata Group has shown interest in setting up a semiconductor plant.





The list of 25 telecom products include broadband modem, routers, core network routers, broadband equipment, mobile antennas etc.